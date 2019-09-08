(Bloomberg) -- Police in Johannesburg used stun grenades and rubber bullets against men calling for African migrants to leave the city, after some of the protesters attacked businesses and shops, News24 reported, citing a police spokeswoman.

The men were part of a larger group that earlier in the day disrupted a speech by Mangosuthu Buthelezi, the president emeritus of the opposition Inkatha Freedom Party, according to a statement by police spokeswoman Brigadier Mathapelo Peters.

She said the splinter group attacked properties in the city’s central business district, prompting the police response. Police haven’t received reports of injuries or deaths, she said.

The confrontation follows a wave of xenophobic attacks in which scores of foreign-owned shops were looted and burned, after a suspected Nigerian drug dealer allegedly shot dead a South African taxi driver in the capital, Pretoria.

To contact the reporter on this story: Jim Silver in New York at jsilver@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Sebastian Tong at stong41@bloomberg.net, James Amott

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.