MONTREAL - Thousands are marching in the streets of downtown Montreal Sunday to protest systemic discrimination and racism.

The march, gathering activists and politicians from all walks of life, is one of a few events planned in Quebec.

Demonstrators gathered at a large square in downtown Montreal to listen to speakers before heading towards the city's core, chanting "black lives matter" and "no justice, no peace."

It's the second Sunday in a row that a rally has been held since the release of a video showing a white Minneapolis police officer kneeling on the neck of a black man, George Floyd, for nearly nine minutes.

Floyd fell still and died, the officer's knee still on his neck.