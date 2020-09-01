(Bloomberg) -- A group of Republicans who oppose President Donald Trump’s re-election is targeting Florida. The president is feuding with the mayor of Portland, Oregon. Democratic nominee Joe Biden’s campaign has a new ad featuring a Black Lives Matter supporter.

There are 63 days until the election.

Other Developments:

Trump to Defy Wisconsin Governor With Trip to Protest-Torn City

Democrats’ Quest for Senate Majority Rides on Biden’s Coattails

Ocasio-Cortez Tests Clout Against Pelosi, Kennedy Family Name

Trump Says Plane of ‘Thugs’ Threatened Republican Convention

Anti-Trump Republicans Target Florida Voters

A group of anti-Trump Republicans plans to spend at least $8 million targeting persuadable GOP voters in Florida.

Advised by Mike Murphy, a longtime aide to former Governor Jeb Bush, Republican Voters Against Trump is targeting 450,000 independents and so-called “soft Republican” voters in the Sunshine State that it believes are open to backing Biden.

Project Orange Crush, as the effort is called, will use social media and online, cable and broadcast advertising to reach those voters.

“We will both feature real Republican voters who oppose Donald Trump’s re-election, as well as issue based advertising about Trump and Biden, targeted to these voters,” the group wrote in a memo about the effort.

Biden is ahead of Trump by 3.7 percentage points in the Real Clear Politics average of Florida polls.

Trump Feuds With Portland Mayor Over ‘Decades’

Trump is feuding with the mayor of Portland, Oregon, over how long protests have been happening and who is to blame.

In a press conference Monday afternoon, Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler blamed Trump for recent outbreaks of violence at protests.

“Do you seriously wonder, Mr. President, why this is the first time in decades that America has seen this level of violence?” he said. “It’s you who have created the hate and the division.”

But in an interview with Laura Ingraham on Fox News later that day, Trump falsely claimed that Portland has seen violent protests “for decades.”

“Portland’s been burning for many years,” Trump said. “For decades it’s been burning.”

The protests at the federal courthouse in Portland started in late May in response to the killing of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis.

The city has seen an uptick in protests since Trump was elected in 2016. Demonstrations have sometimes turned violent due to clashes between the far-right Patriot Prayer group and far-left counter-protesters known as Antifa. A Patriot Prayer member was shot dead over the weekend.

Trump pulled back federal law enforcement officials who clashed with protesters in late July but has since threatened to send them back to the city.

Biden Ad Highlights Black Lives Matter Protester

A new ad from the Biden campaign features a college student talking about her work with Black Lives Matter.

Released in both 30-second and one-minute versions, the ad shows Duke University student Adrianna Williams talking about protests she’s attended in Tallahassee, Florida.

“These protests are not just about police brutality anymore,” says Williams, co-chair of Black Students for Biden. “They’re about addressing systemic racism and economic disparities across our country. And I think electing Joe Biden is essential to addressing these issues and getting meaningful change.”

First aired during the Video Music Awards on MTV on Sunday night, the ad comes as Biden and Trump are sparring over Black Lives Matters protests.

In a speech in western Pennsylvania Monday, Biden condemned recent outbreaks of violence at the protests and argued that Trump’s rhetoric has made things worse. Later in the day, Trump declined to criticize a teen suspected of shooting two people and wounding a third at a protest in Kenosha, Wisconsin, suggesting the teen acted in self defense.

Coming Up:

Trump will head to Kenosha, Wisconsin, which has been roiled by protests that have turned violent in recent days, on Tuesday.

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.