(Bloomberg) --

Anti-vaccine activists interrupted a U.K. court hearing over the roll out of the coronavirus vaccine to under 18s, demanding that vaccines for kids should be stopped.

Three unidentified men barged into the hearing at London’s Royal Courts of Justice shouting “there is going to be no more vaccines for kids.” One man said there was “ex-military here” and yelled that the court room would be “going to the gallows.”

A woman and her children who have not been identified have asked for a judge-led review of the U.K. government’s decision to vaccinate 12-17 year-olds. The claimants are also asking for an injunction to stop the vaccination program until a ruling is handed down.

Government lawyers argue that the vaccination program is voluntary so there is “no prejudice” to the claimants, and that a halt to the mass-roll out without notice would be disruptive and delay the known public health benefits.

The kerfuffle was short lived as a court staffer managed to shepherd the trio out of the Victorian Gothic-style courthouse.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.