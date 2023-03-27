(Bloomberg) -- A luxury super yacht purportedly belonging to Russian tycoon Andrey Guryev may headed for auction.

In a notice published last week, the government Antigua and Barbuda said the 267-foot Alfa Nero — complete with hair salon, gym and infinity pool that turns into a helipad — was considered “abandoned” and would be sold off unless it was removed.

The yacht has been in the Caribbean nation for at least 18 months and has run up more than $500,000 in fuel and food bills, the prime minister’s office previously wrote on its official Facebook page.

In last week’s published notice, the government said the Alfa Nero is owned and or controlled by Guryev, moored in Falmouth Harbour, and has been unclaimed for more than 90 days.

Guryev, who is thought to have a net worth of $10.1 billion, is the founder and largest shareholder of PhosAgro, the largest manufacturer of phosphate-based fertilizers in Europe. He’s also one of the few Russian billionaires who has seen his net worth increase despite the war in Ukraine and being the target of international sanctions.

Along with outstanding dock fees and being uninsured, the yacht “poses a threat to the environment, the health and safety of persons using the harbour and to the safety and security of other vessels in the harbour,” the government said.

Attempts to reach Guryev for comment through PhosAgro were not immediately successful.

