(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department has opened an antitrust probe into four automakers including Ford Motor Co. and Honda Motor Co. that reached a pact on compromise tailpipe emissions with California, circumventing federal regulators, according to a person familiar with the matter.

Also under scrutiny are BMW AG and Volkswagen AG, which along with Ford and Honda in late July announced a joint agreement with the California Air Resources Board on tailpipe greenhouse gas emissions regulations that the Trump administration has targeted.

Separately, the Trump administration is preparing a plan to strip California’s authority to set tougher auto efficiency regulations than the federal government, even while agencies continue finalizing a rollback of national standards, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Justice Department sent letters to the automakers about their agreement as part of a preliminary effort to determine whether the deal violates antitrust law, said the person. Dow Jones previously reported the probe.

