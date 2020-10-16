Oct 16, 2020
Anwar Ibrahim Says Police Investigating Six Cases Involving Him
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Opposition leader Anwar Ibrahim said police on Tuesday questioned him mainly over the names of the MPs who support him.
- He told reporters in Kuala Lumpur he informed the police that he had letters from party presidents proving more than 120 MPs backed him
- “But I’m not here to cooperate with their political masters to give names, because it’s not their business”
- Anwar said the police were satisfied with his responses
- “It is clearly malicious, it is clearly political harassment and clearly, from my understanding, there is political instruction to the police”
- NOTE: Malaysia’s King Urges All to Reflect, Avoid Political Turmoil
