(Bloomberg) -- The announcement of Malaysia Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim’s cabinet lineup has been delayed to 8:15 p.m. local time, according to the premier’s office.

Anwar was due to unveil his cabinet at about 5 p.m. at the administrative capital of Putrajaya.

“God willing at 8:15 p.m. tonight I will announce the new leadership lineup of the unity government cabinet,” Anwar said in a Facebook post. “Wait for it.”

Earlier Friday, Anwar said that his administration would focus on the economy and address issues such as inflation and unemployment. After the Cabinet is formed, “I will have a special meeting with them on Monday to set a few ground rules immediately,” he said.

