(Bloomberg) -- The motion for a vote of confidence promised by Malaysia’s newly elected Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim will take place in parliament on Dec. 19, according to a notice sent out to lawmakers on Thursday.

The motion is among a list of agenda items for a two-day sitting of parliament starting Dec. 19, with others including election of a speaker as well as other government bills and matters.

Anwar, whose unity government is supported by at least four political groups, has vowed to show that his alliance commands a majority through such a confidence vote.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.