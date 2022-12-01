(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim said discussions with allies on cabinet appointments are nearly completed and that he hopes to announce them soon, Bernama cited him as saying.

Anwar said King Sultan Abdullah Sultan Ahmad Shah has granted him an audience at the palace in the morning, the state news agency said. Anwar plans to unveil the lineup in two or three days’ time.

Bernama later tweeted that Anwar arrived at the palace in Kuala Lumpur after 8 a.m.

The new leader has been in talks with several coalitions including parties in his Pakatan Harapan alliance on deciding who gets ministerial portfolios.

Separately, the Star newspaper reported that Anwar may also announce his cabinet line up as early as Friday from 5 p.m. after he returns from a trip to northern Perak state.

A cabinet announcement will show what sort of compromises Anwar would have to make to keep his fragile unity government afloat. He will have to appease a pro-Malay party UMNO while keeping his traditional allies happy, resulting in a bloated cabinet though Anwar has said he wants to keep it streamlined, including the powerful finance portfolio.

