(Bloomberg) -- Malaysia’s prime minister urged caution after the country’s incoming king this weekend set teeth on edge in Kuala Lumpur and beyond with suggestions that the monarchy ought to have a bigger say in federal government matters.

All opinions can be discussed, but not at the expense of Malaysia’s constitution and form of government, Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim told reporters on Tuesday, according to news agency Bernama.

“There shouldn’t be any concerns over any statements and views, including from the Sultan of Johor,” Anwar said, referring to Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar, who’s set to become the country’s monarch next year. They “will not influence national policies and our principle of constitutional monarchy.”

Influential Sultan to Take Malaysia Throne as Royals Gain Power

A Singaporean paper on Sunday published a wide-ranging interview with Sultan Ibrahim in which he said he plans to serve as a check on both the Malaysian cabinet and other lawmakers — an approach that would diverge from the largely ceremonial role traditionally played by his predecessors.

In the interview, Sultan Ibrahim suggested that Malaysia’s anti-corruption agency and state-owned oil and gas company, Petronas, perhaps should report to him.

On Tuesday, Former Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad said in a post on X that these suggestions “should not be taken lightly” and that “distribution of power between two parties is safer than absolute power.”

Bernama reported that Anwar said he had no problems with the views expressed by Mahathir.

