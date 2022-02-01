(Bloomberg) -- The anxiety over soaring meat prices and supply chain snarls has reached a fevered pitch, if the recent brawl at all-you-can-eat buffet restaurant Golden Corral is any indicator.A fistfight broke out at the chain’s Bansalem, Pennsylvania location, and according to initial reports, it all started because of a shortage of steaks at the restaurant. In a sign of the times, a viral three-minute video showed dozens of customers yelling and even throwing chairs as others rush for cover. One person can be heard saying, “All I wanted was some steak.” A spokesman for Golden Corral confirmed to Bloomberg that in fact, the restaurant had plenty of steak on hand.

Even if it isn’t true, it’s not hard to see why steaks became the culprit. The fastest inflation in decades has been hitting Americans’ wallets, and rising meat prices are a contributor. Businesses are also feeling the pinch. Restaurants have struggled with pandemic restrictions, labor shortfalls, higher costs and disruptions in supply chains that have led to shortages of everything from chicken wings to cream cheese. McDonald’s Corp. profits took a hit from rising commodity costs and challenges procuring sufficient supplies to meet demand in its recent earnings report.

Steak is going to come increasingly under pressure with demand remaining strong amid shrinking supplies. The U.S. cattle herd declined 2% on Jan. 1 compared to a year ago due to drought conditions, government data showed Monday. Covid-19 outbreaks in slaughterhouses have also exacerbated product shortfalls.

JK Hospitality, LLC, which owns the franchise location in Bensalem, said no serious injuries have been reported.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.