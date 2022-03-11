(Bloomberg) -- The Justice Department will investigate and prosecute people, banks, cryptocurrency exchanges and others that help rich Russians hide or launder their luxury assets and money, a senior department official told reporters.

The actions will be undertaken by a new task force dedicated to freezing or seizing the assets of Russian oligarchs and others under sanctions, in response to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, said the official, who asked to remain anonymous to speak about the unit’s work.

The task force is bringing together prosecutors, agents, analysts and translators from divisions and offices across the department and will pursue any appropriate charges to disrupt not only the wealthy Russians but their facilitators as well, the official said Friday.

The official provided the first glimpse of the inner workings of the task force, which was created by Attorney General Merrick Garland this month, following the Feb. 24 invasion.

“We will leave no stone unturned in our efforts to investigate, arrest and prosecute those whose criminal acts enable the Russian government to continue this unjust war,” Garland said on March 2. “Let me be clear: if you violate our laws, we will hold you accountable.”

The official declined to discuss specific cases or the locations in which tycoons keep their assets or maintain luxury homes. But the kinds of assets that might be frozen or seized include real estate, corporate shareholdings, bank accounts, yachts, airplanes, jewelry and artwork, the official said.

