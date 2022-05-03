(Bloomberg) --

Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd.’s first-half profit topped analyst estimates as the nation’s economy recovers from the pandemic.

Cash profit from continuing operations rose to A$3.11 billion ($2.2 billion) in the six months through March 31, compared with A$3 billion in the same period a year earlier, according to a statement Wednesday. That beat the A$2.89 billion estimate of six analysts surveyed by Bloomberg. The Melbourne-based firm will pay an interim dividend of 72 Australian cents per share.

With Australia’s economic recovery gathering steam and benchmark interest rates beginning to increase, banks still face fierce competition for home loans despite some pressure easing on margins.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.