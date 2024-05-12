(Bloomberg) -- ANZ Group Holdings Ltd. said Australian regulators are investigating the firm’s execution of a government bond sale last year.

The bank said the inquiries by the Australian Securities and Investments Commission relate to the issuance of 10-year Treasury bonds by the Australian Office of Financial Management, according to a statement from ANZ Group Monday.

“ANZ takes compliance with its regulatory obligations seriously and is co-operating fully with ASIC,” the bank said in the statement.

ANZ was appointed by the AOFM to act as a risk manager in relation to the issuance of the debt, according to the statement.

The Australian Financial Review earlier reported ANZ is being investigated over concerns traders manipulated the sale of government debt.

A spokesperson for ASIC didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Some Australian lenders, including ANZ, were in the past accused of seeking to rig the benchmark bank bill swap rate. That resulted in ten of millions of dollars of fines following the settlement of cases brought by ASIC.

