(Bloomberg) -- China’s gross domestic product is now expected to expand 5.4% next year, according to Australia & New Zealand Banking Group Ltd, after the government recalibrated its Covid curbs and announced supportive measures for property financing.

The bank upgraded its forecast from an earlier prediction of 4.2% growth for 2023, analysts Raymond Yeung and Zhaopeng Xing wrote in a Wednesday research note. ANZ kept its projection for 2022 expansion unchanged at 3%, estimating that Covid Zero and property problems have wiped about 2.3 percentage points off the trend growth.

“The refinement of Covid control measures reflects China’s intention to normalize, albeit with no definitive schedule,” they wrote. The property support package could help the market pull off a soft landing as the “three red line” restrictions on lending to the sector is now “effectively on hold,” they said.

Policy relaxation is not “risk free” though, they wrote, adding that Covid easing might induce more community lockdowns as “current vaccination coverage may not effectively curb infection rates,” while property demand “will likely remain weak as the labor market has also worsened.”

They expect GDP growth to slow to 4% in 2024 due to structural impediments and base effects.

