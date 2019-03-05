(Bloomberg) -- Aon Plc is considering an offer to buy rival insurance brokerage Willis Towers Watson Plc, according to people familiar with the matter, in what could be the industry’s largest merger on record. Willis Towers shares soared.

Aon is preparing to submit a bid for Willis Towers in the coming weeks, said the people, who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public. The companies have held preliminary talks, the people said. No final decision has been made and Aon could opt to not move forward with an offer, they said.

Shares of Willis Towers jumped as much as 8.3 percent and traded 7.3 percent up to $185.54 at 9:32 a.m. in New York, valuing the company at $24 billion. Aon was little changed at $169.62 for a market valuation of about $41 billion.

A representative for Aon declined to comment, while Willis Towers couldn’t be immediately reached for comment.

Brokerages -- which help connect businesses looking for coverage with insurers -- have been aggressively merging in recent years to diversify, boost commissions and serve customers that increasingly want to deal with fewer intermediaries.

