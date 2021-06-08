(Bloomberg) -- A Gaza building that housed offices of the Associated Press and other media outlets and was destroyed by an Israeli airstrike during the 11-day conflict last month was also being used by Hamas to try to jam Israel’s Iron Dome aerial defense system, Israel’s ambassador to the U.S. said on Tuesday.

Gilad Erdan said on Twitter he had visited the AP’s headquarters in New York on Monday to explain the reason for the attack, adding that Israel doesn’t suspect the news organization’s employees were aware that a covert Hamas unit was using the building. Israel is willing to assist the AP in rebuilding its offices and operations in Gaza, Erdan said.

The Associated Press said at the time it had operated from the building for 15 years, and had no indication that Hamas was present there. Israel gave civilians in the building advance warning of the strike and as a result, no civilians were harmed, the military said in a separate statement.

