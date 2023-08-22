(Bloomberg) -- Gas infrastructure operator APA Group has agreed to a deal for Alinta Energy Pty. Ltd.’s power networks in Australia’s mining heartland worth A$1.72 billion ($1.1 billion), including debt.

APA plans to raise A$675 million of new equity to fund the deal through an institutional placement, the company said in a statement on Wednesday. The new shares will be issued at A$8.50 each, an 8.2% discount to the closing price on Tuesday. The remainder of the agreement is funded by A$993 million of new debt and a A$75 million purchase plan for eligible shareholders, the company said.

The deal puts into new hands some of the biggest energy-generation assets powering industry in the vast and remote Pilbara region of Western Australia, an area synonymous with mines ranging from iron ore to lithium.

The expansion by APA is a big move at a moment of flux for energy providers. The deal adds a portfolio heavy with electricity infrastructure as pressure to shift Australia’s energy networks away from fossil fuels mounts — and even as many mining corporations that are turning electric have chosen to invest in their own on-site generation and storage.

Chow Tai Fook Enterprises Ltd., backed by Hong Kong billionaire Henry Cheng, began exploring options for the Australian enterprise more than a year ago, Bloomberg News reported at that time.

