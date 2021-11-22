Apartment building owner hopes to set precedent with vaccine requirement
An Alberta-based rental housing provider says it hopes to set a precedent with its decision to require proof of COVID-19 vaccination from new tenants.
Strategic Group owns rental apartment buildings in Calgary and Edmonton. The company says it's the first major landlord in Canada to implement a vaccine requirement for new tenants.
Chief operating officer Tracey Steman says she hopes other landlords follow suit. She says vaccination is the only way out of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Strategic Group exempts anyone who is unable to be vaccinated for medical reasons or is too young to receive the vaccine.
The policy applies to new tenants, but the company says existing tenants must show proof of vaccine to access common areas like gyms and party rooms.
Experts say there are no laws that expressly prevent landlords from requiring proof of vaccination.