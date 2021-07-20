(Bloomberg) -- Software maker Paycor HCM Inc., backed by the private equity firm Apax Partners, raised $426 million in an initial public offering priced above a marketed range.

The Cincinnati-based company sold 18.5 million shares for $23 each on Tuesday after offering them for $18 to $21, according to a statement. The IPO gives the company a market value of $3.9 billion based on the outstanding shares listed in its filing.

The listing is one of 27 seeking to raise more than $6.6 billion in one of the busiest weeks of the year on U.S. exchanges, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

E-commerce software maker VTEX, backed by a SoftBank Group Corp. fund, also priced its U.S. IPO above a marketed range on Tuesday, raising $361 million.

Paycor, which makes human capital management software for small and midsize businesses, said in its filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission that it has more than 28,000 customers across all 50 states in the U.S. The company said funds controlled by Apax Partners will own 82% of its common stock after the listing.

For the nine months ended March 31, Paycor had a net loss of $46 million on revenue of $265 million, compared with a loss of $47 million on revenue of $255 million for the same period a year earlier, according to the filings.

The offering is being led by Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan Chase & Co. Paycor’s shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol PYCR.

