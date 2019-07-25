(Bloomberg) -- Buyout firm Apax Partners LLP is nearing an agreement to buy the German supplier of Dixi and Toi Toi portable toilets for as much as 800 million euros ($890 million), people familiar with the matter said.

A deal between the London-based private equity firm and family-owned ADCO group could be reached in the coming weeks, the people said, asking not to be identified because the discussions are private. Talks are ongoing and no final decision has been made. Apax outbid several other private equity suitors, the people said.

ADCO, which provides more than 300,000 portable toilets worldwide for events including concerts and sporting events as well as military and construction sites, was created in its current form in 1997 with the merger of the Dixi and Toi Toi brands. The firm, which has 49 operating companies in 29 countries , generated revenue of 332 million euros in 2017, according to its website. The company also owns “high-tech” portable toilet maker JohnPrivy, which specializes in festivals.

Representatives for Apax and ADCO declined to comment.

