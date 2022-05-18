(Bloomberg) -- Rodenstock Group is nearing an acquisition of Spanish rival Indo, people familiar with the matter said, in what would be its biggest deal under new owner Apax Partners.

The German eyeglass-lens maker may announce a takeover of Indo in the coming days, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. A deal could value Indo at 150 million euros ($158 million) or more, they said.

Deliberations are ongoing and may still be delayed, according to the people. Representatives for Rodenstock and Indo weren’t immediately available for comment.

Buying Indo, which manufactures specialist lenses for eyewear and medical equipment, would help Rodenstock build its market share in Europe. Indo, founded in 1937, has operations in Spain, Portugal and France, as well as North Africa.

Munich-based Rodenstock, which employs around 4,900 people and sells its products in more than 85 countries, has been betting on a trend for costlier individualized eyewear. The company has been a favorite among private equity firms during its recent history and was last year acquired by Apax from Compass Partners in a $1.8 billion deal.

