(Bloomberg) -- A spokesman for Apax Partners LLP says the private equity firm doesn’t have the kinds of investments in prison services that three progressive lawmakers are targeting in a letter they sent the company.

Senator Elizabeth Warren and Representatives Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Mark Pocan sent letters to five private equity firms -- including Apax Partners -- this week asking them to provide information about their stakes in correctional services, their revenue and if they’ve paid fees for violating federal or state laws.

“Apax Funds do not own companies that provide prison or correctional facility support services,” Todd Fogarty, a spokesman for Apax Partners, said in a statement.

“The Apax Funds do have an investment in Attenti, a company that provides state and local law enforcement agencies with electronic monitoring solutions which are an alternative to incarceration, helping to improve offender rehabilitation and chances of employment, while keeping communities safe,” the statement said.

Aides to Warren, Ocasio-Cortez and Pocan didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

