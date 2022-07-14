(Bloomberg) -- Apax Partners is weighing a sale of Candela Medical in a deal that could value the aesthetic device maker at more than $1 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said.

The private equity firm is sounding out potential suitors, including other buyout firms, the people said, asking not to be identified discussing confidential information. Candela filed for a Nasdaq listing in October that was later postponed.

Deliberations are ongoing and there’s no guarantee they’ll result in Apax selling the business. A representative for Apax declined to comment, while a spokesperson for Candela couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Headquartered in Marlborough, Massachusetts, Candela makes devices used for everything from reducing wrinkles to tattoo, hair and scar removal. Its products are available in nearly 100 countries, according to its website.

Candela was founded as an industrial laser firm in 1970 and Apax agreed to acquire the company in 2017 for about $400 million.

