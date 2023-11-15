(Bloomberg) -- US President Joe Biden and Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping opened their much-anticipated summit Wednesday with a handshake, with hopes of repairing a relationship strained by economic competition and military and diplomatic missteps.

The tête-à-tête Wednesday between the heads of the world’s two largest economies caps months of work by top officials to reduce tensions and re-establish lines of contact after what US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen termed a “dangerous situation” of little high-level engagement.

Leaders from APEC members will also be using the confab in San Francisco — the largest international event in the city since the United Nations charter was signed in 1945 — for a raft of bilateral and multilateral meetings.

Top chief executive officers are also slated to attend, including Elon Musk, Sundar Pichai and Jane Fraser. Xi is expected to address a dinner of CEOs on Wednesday.

The US is the 2023 rotating host for events tied to the 21-member APEC group, which originated in a vision laid out by Australia in the late 1980s. The US kicked off annual APEC summits in 1993, and — in an era of enthusiasm for globalization — championed its use for trade-barrier reductions.

(All time stamps San Francisco, GMT -8)

California’s Newsom Sees Climate as Chance for Cooperation (11:30 a.m.)

California Governor Gavin Newsom, who last month met with Xi in China, said that he hoped the Biden-Xi summit Wednesday would provide an opportunity for the US and China to outline areas of cooperation on climate policy.

“We have to manage our strategic competition,” Newsom said at the APEC CEO Summit in San Francisco. “Climate is the ultimate equalizer.”

During his eight-day visit in China, Chinese officials remarked on the similarities in how California and China were experiencing climate change, with historic droughts followed by periods of record-breaking rain and deadly floods, the governor said. -Karen Breslau

Xi Tells Biden Unrealistic for One Side to Remodel the Other (11:29 a.m.)

The China-US relationship is “the most important bilateral relationship in the world,” Xi told Biden in an opening speech.

“For two large countries like China and the United States, turning their back on each other is not an option,” Xi said. “It is unrealistic for one side to remodel the other and conflict and confrontation has unbearable consequences for both sides.”

Biden acknowledged the difficult conversations ahead.

“I’ve always found our discussions straightforward and frank,” he said in his opening remarks. “We haven’t always agreed, which was not surprised anyone, but our meetings have always been candid straightforward and useful.”

“We have to ensure that competition does not veer into conflict. And we also have to manage it responsibly,” Biden added. -Justin Sink and Michelle Jamrisko

Biden, Xi Meet in Person for the First Time in a Year (11:17 a.m.)

Biden and Xi met in person Wednesday, shaking hands and kicking off their first meeting in more than a year with hopes of easing tensions.

The carefully choreographed meeting was held south of the APEC summit in San Francisco on the sweeping grounds of the Filoli estate on the eastern slope of the Santa Cruz mountains. The leaders greeted each other on a red carpet unfurled outside the secluded century-old Georgian manor nestled on the southern end of the Crystal Springs Reservoir.

Their talks are also expected to include discussion of artificial intelligence, the status of Taiwan, and conflicts involving Ukraine and Israel. Chinese officials are likely to seek the rollback of export controls, tariffs and restrictions on investment in the US. -Justin Sink and Michelle Jamrisko

Pfizer CEO Says He’ll Attend CEO Dinner With Xi Tonight (10:44 a.m.)

Pfizer Inc.’s CEO confirmed he’ll be among business chiefs attending a dinner with President Xi Jinping on Wednesday, as the Chinese leader tries to woo foreign capital to the world’s second-largest economy.

Albert Bourla declined to specify who else was on the guest list, as he spoke on the sidelines of the APEC meetings. Details around the dinner have been closely guarded. Its hosts, the National Committee on U.S.–China Relations and the US-China Business Council, had in recent days remained silent over which Chinese leader would attend the event and its location.

Representative Mike Gallagher, a Wisconsin Republican who chairs the House Select Committee on the Chinese Communist Party, has claimed dinner attendees were paying $40,000 to sit at the Chinese leader’s table. -Gabrielle Coppola and Jacob Gu

Malaysia’s Leader Makes Plea for US-China Collaboration (9:31 a.m.)

Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, the first leader to address the APEC CEO summit, made a plea to the US and China to talk more and boost collaboration on big global issues like climate change. Developing countries can’t be forced to choose between the two superpowers, he said ahead of the Biden-Xi meeting later Wednesday.

“Countries like Malaysia can’t be forced to see the world and the great powers in the Cold War mindset,” Anwar said. “This Cold War mindset must end.”

Malaysia is one of the 14 countries in the Indo-Pacific Economic Framework, Washington’s bid to bolster its economic alliances in Asia as a counterweight to China. It also, however, belongs to trade blocs led by China. -Shawn Donnan

Protesters Harangue Delegates Near CEO Summit (9:00 a.m.)

APEC attendees were greeted with a labyrinth of checkpoints and knots of protesters at various corners of San Francisco Wednesday morning. Blocks away from security checkpoints surrounding the conference center, crowds protesting Israel’s war in Gaza merged with purple-jacketed protesters from the Service Employees International Union chanting against free-trade policies. Elsewhere, protesters in yellow rain jackets and masks held a sign that said, “Stop trade attacks on climate action.”

About 30 protesters wearing “Take down the XiCP” sweaters were lining both sides of the street near the hotel Xi is believed to be staying in. Organizers say 400 people will be out to protest later.

Inside the summit, Alfred Kelly, executive chairman of Visa, and Kevin Ali, CEO of pharmaceutical company Organon, opened up the CEO summit with a panel discussion with US Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo. Organon acknowledged the tensions gathering outside the conference, urging attendees to “turn all this dissonance into resonance. Regardless of which economy we call home, we know there are certain standards and ideals that will benefit all people.” -Gabrielle Coppola

Visa Pledges $100 Million to Women-Led, Small Businesses in APEC

Visa Inc. promised $100 million to support underserved small and micro businesses in APEC economies.

The funds will be made available over five years “to advance digital financial inclusion, stimulate job creation and increase access to capital to drive economic mobility,” Visa said in a statement Wednesday. -Steve Dickson and Paige Smith

