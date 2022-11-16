(Bloomberg) -- Chinese President Xi Jinping pressed ahead with efforts to repair ties with key US allies at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit, even as he pitched competing security and development models for the region.

Xi warned against making the Asia-Pacific an “arena for big power contest” as APEC meetings got underway Thursday in Thailand. The Chinese leader was among several world leaders to descend on Bangkok, for the last of the three major summits that have seen discussions range from climate change to the war in Ukraine and food inflation.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha opened the APEC meetings with a speech Thursday morning, kicking off three days of talks focused on boosting economic prosperity and environmental sustainability.

There will be at least one notable absence from the Bangkok meetings. US President Joe Biden is heading back to the White House for his granddaughter’s wedding Saturday and will be represented by Vice President Kamala Harris at APEC. Harris was expected to arrive late Thursday.

‘Good Start’ to Repairing China-Japan Ties (7:57 p.m.)

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida reaffirmed their desire to improve relations, in the first meeting of the leaders of Asia’s two largest economies in three years. Xi expressed a willingness to work with Japan to maintain a stable relationship.

“Today’s meeting was a good start to a dialogue toward a constructive and stable Japan-China relationship” Kishida said, after talks that lasted about 45 minutes.

Asia-Pacific No One’s Backyard: Xi (4:12 p.m.)

Asia-Pacific region, especially its small and medium-sized economies have been able to embark on a fast track toward modernization and create a miracle after being freed from the shadow of the cold war, Xi said in his written speech.

“The Asia-Pacific is no one’s backyard and should not become an arena for big power contest,” Xi said. “No attempt to wage a new cold war will ever be allowed by the people or by our times.”

Any attempt to disrupt or even dismantle the industrial and supply chains formed in the Asia-Pacific over the years will only lead APEC to a dead end, Xi said.

Chile’s Boric Warns on Populism (2:40 p.m.)

Chilean President Gabriel Boric said the key to boosting stability globally was “protecting and improving democracy” and the right to vote “cannot be taken for granted nowadays.”

It is important for democracies to not “lose our way into populism,” Boric told the APEC CEO Summit, adding that democracy wasn’t just a system of government but a method of sharing the benefits of economic development equally among the population. In the post-Covid world, Boric said politicians in democracies were struggling to take “long-term solutions” in a “short-term” election cycle.

Xi Arrives in Bangkok (2:34 p.m.)

Xi Jinping’s Air China Ltd. plane arrived in Bangkok, where he was expected to resume a flurry of diplomatic meetings that have seen the Chinese president move to bolster ties with the US and some of its key allies.

Thai PM Seeks EU FTA Revival (1:40 p.m.)

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha urged French President Emmanuel Macron to support the revival of the kingdom’s free-trade talks with the European Union, government spokesman Anucha Burapachaisri said in a statement after the two leaders met.

The EU froze talks with Thailand for the free trade deal in 2014 after Prayuth, who was army chief at the time, seized power from a civilian government. Prayuth will also look to set up a “dialogue mechanism” with France to discuss security challenges and tighten military ties, Anucha said.

Japan Blasts Russia’s ‘False Narrative’ (1:22 p.m.)

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi used comments at an APEC ministerial session Thursday to condemn Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The war has undermined stable supplies of of food and energy and severely affected the development of the Asian region, Hayashi said. He expressed his opposition to what he said was a false Russian narrative that the current weakening of the global economy was due to sanctions being imposed on Russia.

Police Outnumber Protesters (12:30 p.m.)

A small crowd of protesters gathered in the Asok area, near the convention center where the APEC Leaders’ Meeting is scheduled to take place. Some dressed up in dinosaur costumes, in a symbolic dig at what they view as Thailand’s outdated and calcified government.

One protester told the gathering that they will march to the convention center, intending to show world leaders how the Thai government has failed to address long-standing economic and social problems. The demonstrations are taking place under a large police presence, with the Bangkok Post reporting that more than 35,000 security personnel had been deployed for the summit.

Vietnam Pushes Green Technology (11:30 a.m.)

The world is changing in a “complex and unpredictable way” and technologies that target net-zero emissions will be the “strongest driver of FDI in the future,” Vietnamese President Nguyen Xuan Phuc said at the APEC CE Summit at a session trade and investment.

Many Vietnamese factories have reduced production or even shut down as a result of supply chain problems from the pandemic and Ukraine war, Phuc said. The Covid-19 pandemic showed the “importance and indispensability of digital-based business and production,” he said.

Macron Still Open to Australia Sub Cooperation (11:10 a.m.)

French President Emmanuel Macron said his government was still open to revisiting a submarine deal with Australia. The option for Australia to build together or purchase French-made submarines remained “on the table,” although there had been no indication yet from Canberra that it was looking to revisit the deal, he told a press conference in Bangkok.

Macron met with Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese on the sidelines of the Group of 20 summit in Bali on Wednesday evening. While the French president acknowledged they had discussed the subject, the Australians “haven’t decided to change strategy on that subject” yet.

Philippines President Urges Greater Climate Action (10:20 a.m.)

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. called for stronger action on climate change, which he described as the “most pressing existential” issue of all time. He told the APEC CEO Summit meeting that “not enough” progress has actually been made to lower emissions.

Marcos also urged nations to prioritize food security and to invest in pandemic preparedness. He also said “”the geopolitical currents that we must live with are something that we still need to be concerned about.”

Kasikornbank Sees Tourism as Engine of Thai Growth (10:12 a.m.)

Tourism will be the “engine to drive” Thailand’s economy in 2023 and beyond, Kobkarn Wattanavrangkul, chairperson of Kasikornbank Pcl, the nation’s second-biggest bank by assets, said in a Bloomberg TV interview on the sidelines of the APEC CEO Summit.

The bank expects hotel operators and other tourism related business customers to recover strongly as Thailand’s travel industry rebounds from the Covid-19 pandemic. Thailand, where tourism accounts for 12% of gross domestic product and a fifth of jobs, needs to diversify its foreign tourist market beyond China to maintain the industry’s long-term growth, Kobkarn said.

Thailand Says Environmental Sustainability a Key APEC Agenda (9:43 a.m.)

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha said the world was facing unprecedented environmental challenges and sustainability would be the single most important agenda for the APEC leaders summit this week.

He also called upon the public and private sectors to cooperate on supporting sustainability initiatives, adding “we must ensure that we leave no one behind on the path of development and growth.”

Prayuth urged APEC leaders to sign a so-called Bangkok Goals declaration on the “bio-circular-green” economic model at the end of the summit. “No country can achieve its objectives alone,” Prayuth said. “We inhabit the same earth.”

NZ PM to Meet with China’s Xi Jinping at APEC (2:54 a.m.)

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern will meet Chinese President Xi Jinping​ on the sidelines of the APEC Leaders’ Summit in Thailand, Stuff reports without citing a source for the information.

Arden had earlier said that if a meeting were to take place it would cover issues including trade, climate change and areas of differences, the media outlet reported.

