Aphria in takeover crosshairs as Green Growth plans $2.8B bid

Aphria Inc. is officially an acquisition target. Green Growth Brands Ltd. announced late Thursday it intends to launch an $11 per share takeover bid for the embattled cannabis producer, implying a valuation of $2.8 billion.

Under the terms of the offer, Aphria shareholders would receive 1.5714 shares of CSE-listed Green Growth for each share held, representing a 45.5 per cent premium to Aphria’s closing price on December 24. The intention to launch a takeover bid was first reported by Bloomberg News.

“We believe our offer will create value for both Aphria and Green Growth shareholders. We are confident that the significant premium we are offering and the opportunity to participate in the growth of a stronger, combined company are so compelling that we are taking our offer directly to Aphria’s shareholders,” said Peter Horvath, CEO of Green Growth, in a release.

Green Growth, which is being advised by Canaccord Genuity and Norton Rose Fulbright, said that before going public with its intent to make an offer, it attempted to negotiate a friendly agreement with Aphria that included "preservation" of Aphria's management and board representation within a combined company.

Aphria did not immediately responded to BNN Bloomberg’s request for comment late Thursday afternoon.

However, the company announced in a separate release Thursday that Vic Neufeld will relinquish his role as chairman while continuing as CEO and a director of the Leamington, Ont.-based pot producer. Aphria said Irwin D. Simon has been appointed to replace Neufeld as the company's new independent chair, effective immediately.

Columbus-based Green Growth said in its release it has purchased a "meaningful toehold position" in Aphria and that it "believes" its offer is supported by investors who hold approximately 10 per cent of Aphria's shares. ​It said its plans to formally launch its offer "over the coming weeks."

The plan for a takeover offer comes after a steep swoon in Aphria’s share price in the wake of a short report released by Quintessential Capital Management and Hindenburg Research that raised concerns over a string of Aphria's acquisitions in Latin America.

Aphria has strongly denied the claims made by Quintessential and Hindenburg, pledging a “line-by-line” response to the report in the near future.

Shares of Aphria closed Thursday’s session down about 28 per cent from the time of the December 3, 2018 report; but surged as much as 33 per cent in after-hours trading on the Nasdaq.