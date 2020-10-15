Aphria Inc. reported fiscal first-quarter results that missed analyst expectations despite seeing an increase in recreational cannabis sales as the COVID-19 pandemic weighed on the company's German pharmaceutical distribution business.

The Leamington, Ont.-based cannabis producer said it generated $145.7 million in revenue in its first quarter, up 16 per cent from the same period a year earlier, but down four per cent from the prior quarter. Aphria also recorded $10 million in adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortization (EBITDA), a slight improvement from $8.6 million in the prior quarter.

Analysts tracked by Bloomberg expected the company to report about $159.6 million in revenue during the three-month period that ended Aug 31, with $11.9 million in EBITDA.

"Our strong first-quarter results reflect the continued robust growth and development of Aphria's adult-use cannabis brands in Canada," said Irwin Simon, the company's chairman and chief executive officer, in a statement.

Aphria said first-quarter revenue from its cannabis business came to $62.5 million, an improvement from $53.1 million in the prior quarter, as more customers flocked to the company's large-format products. However, Aphria's gross margins on its cannabis operations slipped as a result of the popularity of its value-branded offerings to the Canadian market.