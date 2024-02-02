(Bloomberg) -- An Apollo Global Management Inc. affiliate refinanced a New York apartment tower.

Apollo provided a $146 million loan to refinance Two Sutton Place North, according to people familiar with the matter, who asked not to be named citing private information. The current owners include RXR and GO Partners, a joint venture between Josh Gotlib and Meyer Orbach.

Spokespeople for Apollo, RXR and GO Partners declined to comment.

The 37-story luxury tower at 1113 York Ave. in Manhattan’s Lenox Hill neighborhood was previously owned by Sheldon Solow, the late billionaire who owned the office skyscraper at 9 West 57th St. The apartment building was sold as part of a larger deal by the Soloviev Group in 2022.

Commercial-property transactions have been slow to materialize over the past year as high borrowing costs pushed down values. More than $3 trillion of property globally has debt set to mature through next year, and many owners will have trouble securing new loans.

Still, many private equity firms, debt funds and family offices are flush with cash and seeking opportunities in the market. Demand is still steady for high-quality properties, including well-located apartment buildings with amenities, newly developed office towers by major transit hubs, and luxury retail buildings on Fifth Avenue.

