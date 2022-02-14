(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. will buy a majority stake in Novolex Holdings from Carlyle Group Inc.

Carlyle will retain a minority stake in the packaging company, according to a statement Monday that confirmed an earlier Bloomberg News report. Financial terms were not disclosed.

The transaction values Novolex at about $6 billion, a person familiar with the matter said, asking not to be identified because the matter isn’t public.

Novolex develops and manufactures plastic and paper products, including bags, cups and to-go containers, used by the food service industry. Apollo plans to help the company strike more relationships with blue-chip customers, according to the statement.

The deal is the latest large-scale packaging company to be purchased by private equity, which likes the steady cash flow. Stone Canyon Industries is considering a sale of Mauser Packaging Solutions that could value the company at as much as $8 billion, while the owners of Five Star Holdings are also considering a sale for the company, Bloomberg News has reported.

Carlyle acquired Novolex in 2016 from Wind Point Partners and TPG Inc.

The firm, led by Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Stanley Bikulege, employs more than 10,000 people and operates 57 manufacturing facilities worldwide with brands including Hilex Poly, Duro Bag and Burrows Packaging.

“We are proud of our partnership with Stan and team, who have nearly doubled the size of the company since we first invested in Novolex in 2016,” Wes Bieligk, managing director at Carlyle, said in the statement. “We’re excited to see the company enter its new phase with Apollo and look forward to our continued partnership as a minority investor.”

Deutsche Bank AG, Evercore Inc., and Barclays Plc advised Apollo on the deal, while Credit Suisse Group AG and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. advised Novolex and Carlyle.

