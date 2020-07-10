(Bloomberg) -- The allure of electric vehicles is boosting shares of blank-check companies, the latest being Apollo Global Management-backed Spartan Energy Acquisition Corp.

Spartan Energy became something of an overnight sensation Thursday after Reuters reported that it was leading a bidding war for carmaker Fisker Inc. Spartan’s stock has now gained as much as 71% in the course of two trading sessions, mirroring the meteoric rise of Nikola Corp., the semi-truck maker that listed on the Nasdaq following a blank-check company reverse merger.

It’s unclear to what extent a case of mistaken identity could be coming into play. Fisker is veteran car designer Henrik Fisker’s second attempt at forming an electric-vehicle company to compete with the likes of Tesla Inc. His first venture, Fisker Automotive, filed for bankruptcy in 2013, costing U.S. taxpayers $139 million. That company was acquired the following year by Chinese auto-parts maker Wanxiang Group and renamed Karma Automotive.

Fisker announced earlier this week that it raised $50 million from hedge fund manager Louis Bacon, with the money going toward engineering for the SUV it aims to roll out in 2022.

