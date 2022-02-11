(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. has sweetened pricing again and given investors more time to commit to buying loans for Covis Pharmaceuticals Inc. as the deal struggles to find buyers, according to a person with knowledge of the matter.

The financing is the latest to stumble as central banks globally move closer to tightening the money supply. It was launched last month just as volatility rocked global markets and credit investors shunned risky companies.

After failing to close on Friday, the loan deal was delayed again into next week, with commitments now due at 8 a.m. in New York time on Monday, the person said, asking not to be named discussing a private transaction.

The $595 million loan, along with a euro-denominated loan equivalent to $350 million, are now being discussed at a discounted price of 90% of face value, below the 93% earlier offered, the person said.

The deal failed to gain enough demand even after Apollo and banks led by Barclays Plc switched the euro-denominated portion from being fixed-rate bonds and instead made it a loan, to try to win investors eager to buy floating-rate instruments. This move worked for bankers who ramped up the offering of floating-rate notes to lure investors into financing Cerved SpA.

Banks Boost Floater Portion of Cerved Deal to Lure Investors (1)

Earlier in the process, banks on Covis also removed a riskier part of the debt -- a $300 million second lien loan -- from the syndication process opting instead to hold it for now. That loan was increased to $312 million, and the U.S. dollar denominated first-lien part was also boosted to $595 million from $550 million.

(Updates with Cerved detail from fifth paragraph)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.