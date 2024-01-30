(Bloomberg) -- Oasis Pro, a company specializing in blockchain technology, has hired Alana Ackerson as its president as it expands.

Ackerson, who has co-founded a number of blockchain startups, plans to grow the company by helping it raise more money, launch new partnerships and hire more employees. Oasis is raising a series B funding round at an undisclosed amount, she said in an interview.

The Darien, Connecticut-based startup completed a $27 million series A financing round in 2022, and received an investment from Apollo Global Management Inc. last year, said Oasis Pro’s founder and CEO Pat LaVecchia. It was also involved in a project last year testing the usage of the blockchain technology for financial institutions. JPMorgan’s Onyx Digital Assets and Apollo were part of a consortium of 17 companies on the initiative.

Oasis Pro’s core business is tokenization — a process of representing traditional assets like bonds in the form of digital tokens that are housed on a blockchain, which has been touted as one of the few viable use cases for the technology. Financial institutions including Brevan Howard, Franklin Templeton and KKR have announced that they have launched or will launch tokenized funds. Citigroup estimated this market could swell to $5 trillion by 2030.

“Everyone has been saying institutions are coming, and it only materialized really in the last few years in some of these discrete proof-of-concept projects that got a fair amount of press,” said Ackerson. “But there wasn’t a ton of traction afterwards. So one of the reasons I’m joining is we’re in commercial-agreement time, which is phenomenal.”

Apart from raising money for Oasis Pro, Ackerson said she wants to ramp up hiring at the company, including bringing on board a chief revenue officer. The company now has more than 40 employees globally, said LaVecchia.

The newly minted president was most recently at Digital Currency Group’s wealth-management division HQ that was shuttered about a year ago when its parent company — along with the rest of the digital-asset industry — struggled with the value of cryptocurrency plunging. At the time, DCG, which was founded by Barry Silbert, was dealing with a number of challenges within some of its subsidiaries, including bankrupt crypto lender Genesis.

“When FTX happened and some of the other big roadblocks last year, the project was to shift to how does DCG resolve some of those critical bottlenecks that were necessary for the industry to process right,” Ackerson said. “So Barry and I decided that we needed to pause HQ; it may happen again in the future.”

