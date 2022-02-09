(Bloomberg) -- Private equity-backed German lender Oldenburgische Landesbank AG is in talks with investment banks about an initial public offering that could take place as soon as this year.

“The primary goal of the board and the owners is an IPO, subject to market environment,” OLB’s Chief Executive Officer Stefan Barth said in an interview. He said OLB will hire investment banks by the end of March.

While a listing as soon as November or December is possible, Barth said next spring is more likely. A valuation of “well over 1 billion euros ($1.1 billion) is realistic,” he said.

OLB is owned by Apollo Global Management Inc., Teacher Retirement System of Texas and Grovepoint Investment Management LLP. It was created through the combination of a number of smaller German lenders, some of which were previously owned by UniCredit SpA and Allianz SE.

The lender had a pre-tax profit of 69.1 million euros in the first half of last year and a balance sheet total of 22.8 billion euros at the end of June. OLB, which serves retail and corporate clients, is in the process of cutting its workforce by about a third.

Barth said OLB is not ruling out alternatives to an IPO, including mergers or acquisitions. The CEO is open to purchasing individual client or credit portfolios, he said.

The German banking market is underinvested and ripe for consolidation, according to Barth.

“It has been talked about for a long time, but hardly anything has happened so far. The prospect of rising interest rates could make German banks more attractive to foreign bidders again,” he said.

