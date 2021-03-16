Apollo-Backed Sun Country Airlines Said to Price IPO at $24

(Bloomberg) -- Sun Country Airlines Holdings Inc. priced its initial public offering above range at $24 a share to raise about $218 million, according to people familiar with the matter.

Minneapolis-based Sun Country sold about 9.1 million shares, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private.

It had earlier marketed about 9.1 million for $21 and $23 according to filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Apollo Global Management Inc. acquired Sun Country in 2018 and an Apollo affiliate will continue to control the company after the IPO, according to Sun Country’s filings.

Representatives for Sun Country and Apollo declined to comment.

The airline specializes in ferrying Midwesterners to vacation destinations in Florida, Mexico and the Caribbean. The company said its growth depends on a return to normal business conditions after the coronavirus pandemic, which remains a threat.

The offering was led by Barclays Plc, Morgan Stanley and Deutsche Bank AG. The shares are expected to begin trading Wednesday on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the symbol SNCY.

(Updates with Apollo declining to comment starting in third paragraph)

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.