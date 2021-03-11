(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. has made a bid for Aegion Corp., a pipeline-services company that last month agreed to be taken private by New Mountain Capital, according to people with knowledge of the matter.

The New York-based firm’s offer values Aegion at more than the $26 per share in the New Mountain deal, and less than $30 a share, said one of the people, who asked not to be named because the bid hasn’t been announced. It’s possible that Apollo could combine Aegion with another company, one of the people said.

Apollo and Aegion representatives declined to comment.

St. Louis-based Aegion, led by CEO Chuck Gordon, describes itself as a provider of technologies that rehabilitate and strengthen infrastructure around the world, including pipelines in the wastewater, water, refining, mining and energy industries.

Aegion’s shares closed Thursday at $25.92, giving it a market value of about $800 million.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.