(Bloomberg) -- I Squared Capital Advisors LLC and TDR Capital LLP bid €1.26 billion ($1.35 billion) in cash for Applus Services SA, a Spanish company that provides certification and quality control services, challenging an earlier offer from Apollo Global Management Inc.

The two firms offered €9.75 a share for Applus, or 2.6% more than the €9.50-a-share bid Apollo launched at the end of June, according to a regulatory filing Thursday. I Squared and TDR had said prior to Apollo’s offer that they were analyzing a possible takeover.

Applus shares rose as much as 5.9% to €10.01 by 10:36 a.m. in Madrid.

Applus started in Barcelona in 1996 providing vehicle inspection services. Through a series of acquisitions, it expanded into the wider testing and certification field, conducting inspections and providing qualifications in sectors including the automotive industry and renewable energy. The company was listed on the Spanish stock exchange in May of 2014.

Recently, Applus had been selling underperforming operations, including in the automotive division, to focus on sustainability-linked services such as environmental surveys and energy audits.

