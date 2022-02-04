(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc.’s Co-Chief Operating Officer Anthony Civale plans to retire from the firm, marking yet another high-level exit from the private equity giant.

Civale, 47, will transition to an advisory role in July, according to a company memo viewed by Bloomberg. He will focus on family, health, and philanthropy after having played “a pivotal role in the evolution and success of the firm for more than two decades,” the memo said.

Civale has filled various roles at the firm, including senior positions in private equity and credit. In 2019, Apollo promoted him to co-COO.

Over the past year, Apollo has been rocked by the departure of co-founder Leon Black, the appointment of Marc Rowan as chief executive officer and the exit of Josh Harris, another co-founder.

The tumultuous boardroom drama, spurred in part by Black’s business dealings with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein, had led some investors to consider holding back investing with the firm and raised questions among Wall Street analysts.

