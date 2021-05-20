(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management co-founder Josh Harris is stepping down from his day-to-day role after being passed over for the firm’s top job.

Harris will transition to a new role when Apollo’s acquisition of Athene Holding Ltd. is completed early next year, the firm said in a statement Thursday. He’ll continue to serve as an Apollo director and the board’s executive committee.

The firm tapped Marc Rowan earlier this year to succeed Leon Black as chief executive officer. Harris has since relinquished day-to-day handling of operations and been less involved in dealmaking, Bloomberg News reported last month.

