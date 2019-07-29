(Bloomberg) -- Chuck E. Cheese isn’t going public after all.

The parent company of CEC Entertainment Inc., which runs Chuck E. Cheese and Peter Piper Pizza, will no longer merge with shell company Leo Holdings Corp. in order to go public on the New York Stock Exchange, according to a statement Monday. Leo’s shares soared the most since April 2018

The now-defunct deal between CEC owner Queso Holdings Inc., its controlling stockholder Apollo Global Management LLC and so-called blank-check company Leo would have offered an alternative route from an initial public offering. The deal, first announced in April, valued the company at about $1.4 billion.

The deal termination is effective immediately, and the companies gave no reason for the change of plans. The deal had been expected to close in the second quarter.

Apollo and CEC didn’t immediately reply to a request for comment.

Chuck E. Cheese, acquired by private-equity firm Apollo in 2014 in a leveraged buyout, has been spending heavily to reinvent itself as the kind of place millennial parents want to go. That includes remodels costing as much as $575,000 apiece, with plans for 60 more this year, CEC’s Chief Executive Officer Tom Leverton said this spring.

Leo shares climbed 11% to $10.19 at 9:37 a.m. in New York, just about making up for the decline in the shares since the Chuck E. Cheese deal was announced in April. Leo Holdings is backed by private equity firm Lion Capital.

