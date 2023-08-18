(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. has fired Dylan Foo, a partner and the firm’s head of infrastructure, over inappropriate behavior and policy violations, the firm said.

Apollo determined after a “thorough review” that he “behaved inappropriately towards an Apollo employee” and violated firm policies, a spokesperson said in a statement.

“Apollo does not tolerate conduct or actions that violate the firm’s policies or undermine its culture,” the spokesperson said.

Foo declined to comment.

The alternative investment giant told some investors that he was asked to leave for reasons not connected to the business or the firm’s investments, said people familiar with the situation who asked not to be identified discussing confidential matters.

Olivia Wassenaar, a partner and head of the firm’s sustainability and infrastructure group, was appointed interim head of infrastructure. Apollo is raising its third infrastructure fund, targeting between $4 billion and $5 billion, Bloomberg previously reported.

Foo’s conduct was not related to the company’s operations or its financial condition, according to the spokesperson.

“We remain fully committed to our infrastructure team and strategy,” the spokesperson said in the statement.

Foo was hired by Apollo in 2019, after more than a decade at AMP Capital, to help lead the firm’s infrastructure expansion alongside Geoffrey Strong, who departed late last year. During Foo’s tenure at Apollo, the firm committed $500 million of capital to Doral Renewables, alongside Migdal Insurance.

Infrastructure Investor first reported Foo’s termination, without providing details.

