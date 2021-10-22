(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. agreed to invest $824 million in NextEra Energy Partners LP’s acquisition of a 50% interest in a portfolio of U.S. wind and solar farms.

Apollo is investing through a convertible equity portfolio financing agreement, the New York-based firm said Friday in a statement. NextEra Energy Partners is buying the 2.5 gigawatts portfolio from its parent company, NextEra Energy Inc.

The portfolio consists of 13 utility-scale wind and solar farms, including three equipped with battery storage. They’re expected to be operational at the time of funding and have long-term power purchase agreements in place.

NextEra Energy Partners is the publicly listed company formed by NextEra Energy to buy wind, solar and other energy projects.

