(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management and Lone Star Funds are preparing rival bids to buy U.K. supermarket chain Asda, the Telegraph reports, without saying how it obtained the information.

Despite talk of possible interest from a third bidder, Apollo and Lone Star are expected to be the only two probable bidders in Walmart’s divestment in the U.K.

Asda and Apollo declined to comment while Lone Star didn’t respond to the newspaper’s request for comment.

