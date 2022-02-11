Apollo Has Best Quarterly Inflows Since Before Black’s Exit

(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. said fourth-quarter net inflows totaled $23.6 billion, the most in more than a year, bouncing back after client interest wavered over co-founder Leon Black’s business ties with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Credit strategies accounted for 64% of inflows during the period, while private equity contributed just $1.9 billion, the alternative asset manager said Friday in a statement. It’s the biggest influx of capital since the second quarter of 2020, before the Epstein revelations became a full-blown crisis for Apollo.

The credit inflows came from retirement-services clients, capital invested by direct-lending businesses and money raised by corporate-credit funds. Apollo has been building out its permanent capital base, which involves managing assets for fees rather than raising money from investors. In January, the firm merged with insurer Athene Holding Ltd., which generates steady fee income.

The results could ease any lingering concerns that the Epstein scandal, which culminated in Black’s exit last year, will hamper fundraising efforts, as new Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowan puts in place his vision for the New York-based firm.

About 16 months ago, revelations of Black’s ties with Epstein prompted some investors to put their commitments on hold. The Pennsylvania Public School Employees’ Retirement System and state of Connecticut temporarily stopped entrusting additional capital to Apollo. The firm has long maintained it never hired Epstein for any services, and Black was never accused of any involvement in his criminal activities.

Now, with yield-hungry investors piling into private equity, Apollo is seeking $25 billion for its next flagship buyout fund. Rivals Blackstone Inc. and Carlyle Group Inc. could gather a combined $57 billion for their main private equity pools. The industry raised a record $820 billion globally last year, according to data from Preqin.

Meanwhile, Apollo took advantage of rising markets to post a record $26 billion of asset sales during the year. The cut of profits earned by the firm’s dealmakers from investment exits more than quadrupled to $817 million, similar to the windfall reaped by their peers at Carlyle. Those at Blackstone collected twice as much as they did in 2020.

Still, the pace of sales slowed toward the end of the year from the $8 billion Apollo posted in the preceding period. The result was fourth-quarter distributable earnings of $1.05 a share, 5 cents short of the average estimate of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Jim Zelter, co-president of Apollo, said on the fourth-quarter earnings call Friday that exits could be pushed back this year if the current market persists.

The shares fell 5.6% to $66.18 at 9:40 a.m. in trading in New York.

Other fourth-quarter earnings highlights:

The private equity portfolio rose 5.2%

Some of Apollo’s biggest holdings posted mixed results in the period, with home-security company ADT Inc. rising 4%, while OneMain Holdings Inc. slumped 9.6%

Dry powder, or the amount of cash available for investment, was $47.2 billion at year-end

Assets under management increased 3.4% to $497.6 billion from a year earlier, driven by retirement services and fundraising

Fee-related earnings rose 12% to $309.1 million, while fee-earning assets totaled $369.1 billion

