(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. is buying an office building in Greenwich, Connecticut, taking ownership of a property where it leased space last year as part of a bid to expand its footprint outside Manhattan.

The private equity giant is purchasing 100 W. Putnam Ave. from Boston-based Rockpoint Group for roughly $200 million, according to Joanna Rose, a representative for Apollo.

The 155,500-square-foot (14,400-square-meter) property is fully leased, with other tenants including JPMorgan Chase & Co., Strategic Value Partners and UBS. Apollo plans to occupy the first floor and part of the third, Rose said. She added that the purchase of the building will have no impact on the company’s headquarters at 9 W. 57th St. in Manhattan. Rockpoint Group declined to comment.

The office market in Greenwich, a Fairfield County suburb that has long been a popular place to live for Wall Street financiers, has gotten a boost as firms offer options to employees who don’t want to commute into Manhattan. The town’s residential real estate market has surged in the pandemic as buyers flooded New York’s suburbs in search of more space.

Apollo, which has its headquarters at 9 W. 57th Street, has been flexible with where its staff can work in an era when more and more companies have embraced hybrid schedules. Last year, the firm experimented with letting people work from home two days a week.

