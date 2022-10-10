(Bloomberg) -- As UK pension plans scrambled to meet margin calls last month by dumping large chunks of their fixed-income holdings, Apollo Global Management was buying at least one type of debt: collateralized loan obligations. Now the firm is sitting on big gains.

Based on market prices during the time of the purchases, Apollo could have quickly made around 5 cents on the euro, according to people with knowledge of the transactions. While it’s not clear exactly how much Apollo purchased, around 1.5 billion euros ($1.46 billion) of CLOs were effectively auctioned off in the last week of September, a record, according to Bank of America Corp. data, and additional securities traded in more private deals.

An Apollo representative declined to comment. Apollo wasn’t the only buyer, the people said, and the more private sales could have resulted in even bigger gains for some buyers.

UK pension plans have offloaded all kinds of holdings in recent weeks to meet margin calls on derivatives they used to help ensure they have enough money to pay retirees decades in the future. Their sales were initially triggered by a proposed UK budget that would have brought the nation’s biggest tax cuts in five decades, funded through more borrowing. As gilt yields rose in anticipation of more government debt, pensions faced margin calls, forcing them to sell bonds which in turn pushed yields higher, creating a painful spiral.

The Bank of England intervened, and on Monday extended that intervention for longer, while Prime Minister Liz Truss’s government has signaled that it’s changing course on controversial parts of its fiscal plan. But UK bond yields are broadly jumping again.

The auction trading volume at the end of September was the highest on record for euro-denominated CLOs, at least for those formed since 2010, Bank of America said. The bank looked at securities sold through a process known as “bids wanted in competition.” The average weekly volume for these auctions has been around 280 million euros this year for leveraged loans bundled into securities known as CLOs.

UK pension funds historically were some of the biggest buyers of AA CLO securities, said the people. So when those investors were instead selling, prices dropped to roughly 85 cents on the euro, and US buyers jumped in. The largest and safest portions were also sold, with prices plunging to around 90 cents. The market has somewhat recovered since, with AAs and AAAs moving up by 5 points last week.

