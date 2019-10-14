(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc. made a first-round offer for Hilton Grand Vacations Inc. valuing the resort operator at about $40 per share, according to people familiar with the matter.

The Blackstone Group Inc. also bid for the Orlando, Florida-based company, said the people who asked to not be identified because the matter isn’t public.

Its shares rose as much as 10.3% before settling up 7% to $34.92 at 12:19 p.m. in New York trading, giving it a market value of about $3 billion. The stock is up about 24% since the New York Post reported Aug. 19 that it had received takeover interest from Apollo.

Representatives for Apollo and Blackstone declined to comment. Hilton Grand Vacations didn’t respond to requests for comment.

Elliott Management Corp. has built a position in Hilton Grand Vacations and was advocating for a sale prior to the company putting itself on the block, people familiar with the matter said last month.

The company, with 55 resorts and more than 315,000 members, fell the most ever on Aug. 1 after lowering its forecast for earnings and sales, citing a lack of inventory in locations like Cabo San Lucas, Mexico and the Big Island of Hawaii.

Apollo bought timeshare operator Diamond Resorts International Inc. for $2.2 billion in 2016.

