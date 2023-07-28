(Bloomberg) -- Nikhil Gahrotra, a partner at Apollo Global Management Inc. in India, is leaving the company to join alternative asset manager CVC Capital Partners’ private equity team, according to people familiar with the matter.

Gahrotra had been with Apollo since 2016 and most recently was a partner in its financial institutions group, where he advised on India-focused investments. The partner, who also led Apollo’s credit strategy in the country, will leave the company in August to join CVC, the people said, asking not to be named as the information is private.

The European private equity firm manages more than $150 billion of assets and invests across private equity, secondaries and credit. Most recently, CVC raised the world’s biggest-ever buyout fund, and has nine employees in its Mumbai office, according to the firm’s website.

A representative for CVC declined to comment. Gahrotra and a spokesperson for Apollo didn’t respond to emails seeking comments.

In India, CVC has invested in Gujarat Titans, one of the newest teams in the popular cricket league, the Indian Premier League. Its other holdings in the country include HealthCare Global, a cancer care provider and in Sajjan India, a contract development and manufacturing organization for specialty chemicals.

