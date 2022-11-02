(Bloomberg) -- Apollo Global Management Inc.’s earnings rose 6.4% in the third quarter as higher fees and its growing retirement-services business helped the firm navigate a tough environment for asset sales.

Adjusted net income was $800.5 million, or $1.33 a share, the New York-based alternative-asset manager said Wednesday in a statement. That beat the $1.23 average estimate of 14 analysts surveyed by Bloomberg.

Fee-related earnings grew 13.9% from a year earlier to a quarterly record of $364.6 million, driven by management revenue in its credit business as well as a rise in transaction charges. Athene, the insurance arm that sells annuities, generated $578.1 million from higher interest rates.

Shares of Apollo rose 3.7% to $59.28 at 10:13 a.m. in New York, paring their decline this year to 18%.

The firm sees ample investment opportunities ahead as banks pull back from lending and rising rates and economic uncertainty make it harder for companies to borrow, executives said on a conference call with analysts. Apollo invested $37 billion in the third quarter and $175 billion over the past 12 months.

“We excel in this kind of market,” Chief Executive Officer Marc Rowan said on the call. “We are leaning in, we are out talking with investors and we are apologizing for nothing.”

Apollo’s recent agreement to purchase Credit Suisse Group AG’s structured-products operation will benefit its strategy to originate debt investments, including for the Athene business, which has a high demand for investment-grade assets to back its annuities, the executives said.

“Asset-backed origination has the potential to be as large a market as corporate credit,” Rowan said.

Tumbling Valuations

Private equity firms are facing tumbling valuations, higher borrowing costs and a slowdown in deals as recession concerns weigh on the macroeconomic picture.

The firm’s flagship private equity portfolio declined 0.3% during the quarter, while its corporate-credit portfolio gained 0.9%. Apollo’s direct-origination segment increased 3.3%, with gains of 10.6% over the past year.

Principal investing income in the third quarter fell 91% from a year earlier to $50.1 million as volatile equity markets delayed sales of portfolio companies in its two flagship private equity portfolios.

Assets under management grew 8.7% to $523 billion, including $34 billion of gross inflows across its asset management and Athene units.

Fundraising for Apollo’s 10th flagship fund, which began early this year with a $25 billion target, has slowed. The firm received $14.5 billion of commitments through the end of October and agreed to keep the fund open until the first half of 2023, executives said on the call. In August, Apollo told analysts that it had raised $13 billion for the fund.

Dry powder was $51 billion as of Sept. 30.

